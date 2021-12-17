Lies and chaos at Hermes as staff are seen throwing parcels against a wall

Staff at Hermes have been caught lying to customers, failing to complete next-day deliveries and mishandling parcels.

An undercover reporter worked for the courier firm this month amid a surge of complaints of parcels being damaged, late or lost.

Staff threw parcels across the depot as managers watched on, apparently to save time. Many packages were seen thrown into hard cages, against walls or on the floor at a depot in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

One manager admitted that there was no chance next-day deliveries would be fulfilled, and never are at this time of year, with couriers encouraged to lie to customers and “act stupid” if they received complaints.

Undercover at Hermes: A Times investigation into the delivery firm has found parcels were hurled across a depot and couriers were told to lie to customers who complained pic.twitter.com/BFipYMNQ5k

— Paul Morgan-Bentley (@pmorganbentley) December 16, 2021

A Hermes depot manager said that the unit was supposed to be clear of all next-day deliveries each day but at “This time of year it’s difficult. Volumes shoot up. All this, this depot is supposed to be clear every day. It’s supposed to be empty. Never happens,” he said.

Managers said that the run-up Christmas was “horrendous” and “chaotic”. One driver said when describing deliveries to an affluent area: “You’ve got to wait for the c***s to open it. Best thing to do is just f***ing chuck it over the gate.”

When questioned about late deliveries, one worker said: “All you can do is act totally stupid, say ‘I really apologise.”

Hermes was ranked at the bottom of the parcel delivery league table by Citizens Advice last month due to their customer service, delivery problems and accessibility, The Times writes.