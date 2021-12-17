Lies and chaos at Hermes as staff are seen throwing parcels against a wall

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Lies and chaos at Hermes as staff are seen throwing parcels against a wall
Lies and chaos at Hermes as staff are seen throwing parcels against a wall. Image - Wiki

Staff at Hermes have been caught lying to customers, failing to complete next-day deliveries and mishandling parcels.

An investigation from The Times has found that staff at Hermes have been caught lying to customers, failing to complete next-day deliveries and mishandling parcels – even throwing them against walls.

An undercover reporter worked for the courier firm this month amid a surge of complaints of parcels being damaged, late or lost.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Staff threw parcels across the depot as managers watched on, apparently to save time. Many packages were seen thrown into hard cages, against walls or on the floor at a depot in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

One manager admitted that there was no chance next-day deliveries would be fulfilled, and never are at this time of year, with couriers encouraged to lie to customers and “act stupid” if they received complaints.

A Hermes depot manager said that the unit was supposed to be clear of all next-day deliveries each day but at “This time of year it’s difficult. Volumes shoot up. All this, this depot is supposed to be clear every day. It’s supposed to be empty. Never happens,” he said.


Managers said that the run-up Christmas was “horrendous” and “chaotic”. One driver said when describing deliveries to an affluent area: “You’ve got to wait for the c***s to open it. Best thing to do is just f***ing chuck it over the gate.”

When questioned about late deliveries, one worker said: “All you can do is act totally stupid, say ‘I really apologise.”

Hermes was ranked at the bottom of the parcel delivery league table by Citizens Advice last month due to their customer service, delivery problems and accessibility, The Times writes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here