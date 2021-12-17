Instant success for Benidorm’s Christmas shopping vouchers

BENIDORM residents may now download #BenidormTeDaMas (Benidorm Gives You More) shopping vouchers.

All those who were registered on the municipal Padron by December 1 and will be 18 on December 31 are eligible to download up to five of the €10 discount vouchers.

These are obtainable by registering on the www.bonobenidormtedamas.es website and then clicking on Area de Consumidores to download the vouchers that are valid until December 31.

The vouchers can also be downloaded via the BuyBono app available from Play Store and Apple Store once applicants have registered on the www.bonobenidormtedamas.es website.

More than 40,000 of the vouchers were download in less than 24 hours on the first day, Benidorm town hall, with 52,000 Facebook interactions and 4,700 on Instagram.

The town hall has also provided the 96-6815443 telephone number and the [email protected] email address to provide more information and answer queries.