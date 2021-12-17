Grinch steals Christmas: Mum fuming after house is trashed and son covered in drink.

A MUM from Belfast was left fuming after the Grinch “steals” Christmas by leaving her house trashed and her son was left covered in drink!

Laura Magill spent £85 for the “Grinch” experience, which promised a bit of playful misbehaviour, such as pillow fights with the kids and putting toilet paper on the Christmas tree, however, the mum did not expect what happened next.

The mum took to Facebook to share photos of the chaos caused by the villainous character, writing: “So, paid £85 for Grinch visit…advertises the Grinch to come in, mess the kids’ bed, have pillow fights, put toilet roll around your Christmas tree and pictures at the end.”

Laura continued: “Versus what I got, every single bit of party food, expensive cupcakes thrown all over the place, tree decorations broke!

“Fairy Liquid poured on my kitchen floor, eggs smashed a full bottle of juice poured over my floor and SON!

“Kid’s new onesie ruined.

“Highly DO NOT recommend, emailed and complained no reply. The Grinch definitely came and stole Christmas. Never been so disgusted in my life!”

However, in a bizarre twist to this Christmas tale, the company that sent The Grinch have said that she knew ‘what was involved’ in the visit and that she personally knows who was behind The Grinch mask!

A spokesperson for Santa Stop Here Belfast, the company behind the Grinch, revealed to the MailOnline: “[The homeowner’s] sister hired us and was told in advance what was involved prior to the visit.

“We’ve done 30 visits this year with no complaints. We have been doing this for three years in total.