Galicia extends Covid passport and bans Christmas cocktails

Galicia extends the Covid passport and bans Christmas cocktail and appetiser receptions.

The Xunta de Galicia has published the new regulations with which, for the moment, it intends to overcome Christmas, including a ban on cocktail events and extension of the Covid passport.

Christmas events are restricted, with the prohibition of cocktail receptions and the covid certificate is extended (for the moment for people over 12 years old) to practice non-federated sports, visits to residences, day hospitals and mass events or those in which you can eat or drink.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This specific measure will take effect next week, that is, cocktail and reception events that were scheduled in advance for this weekend – December 18 and 19 – are allowed.

Regional President Alberto Nuñez Feijoo said: “I keep in mind the evolution of the epidemiological situation, as well as the characteristics of specific activities. It is necessary to eliminate the possibility of holding cocktails and reception events with aperitifs to limit personal interaction in the type of acts in which participants simultaneously have food and/or drinks and, therefore, are in a mask at the time of group interaction in limited spaces.”

More and more Communities are joining the use of the Covid passport. The Balearic Islands and Euskadi have obtained this week the endorsement of their courts to expand the activities in which the certificate is required, which has also been implemented in Ceuta, at a time when infections are skyrocketing and ten territories are at extreme risk.

But the escalation of contagion is opening other debates in various autonomies, such as Aragon, where the autonomous government has not ruled out re-adopting mobility and schedule restrictions.

In Catalonia, the Government’s Covid advisory committee finalises a report with restrictive measures to reduce interactions in the face of Christmas.

The accumulated incidence continues to grow and yesterday, December 16, stood at 472 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 31 points higher than the previous day.

One week before Christmas, Spain borders on the very high risk of transmission (more than 500 points), already reached in ten communities, which rekindles the debate on the need to recover some restrictions.