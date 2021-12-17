Four kids killed in Sutton house fire.

The four children – thought to be related – were treated by firefighters immediately after being pulled from the blaze, before being given CPR until London Ambulance Service crews arrived. However, sadly, after being taken to hospital, the children were pronounced dead.

At least 60 firefighters – equipped with breathing apparatus – tackled the blaze, which has ripped through the entire ground floor of the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness,”