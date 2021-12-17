Four kids killed in Sutton house fire.
FOUR kids have tragically been killed at a house fire in Sutton, UK. At least eight fire engines were sent to the scene of the south London blaze on Thursday, December 16.
The four children – thought to be related – were treated by firefighters immediately after being pulled from the blaze, before being given CPR until London Ambulance Service crews arrived. However, sadly, after being taken to hospital, the children were pronounced dead.
At least 60 firefighters – equipped with breathing apparatus – tackled the blaze, which has ripped through the entire ground floor of the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton.
London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness,”
“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.
“Fire crews arrived quickly and located the children inside the property.
Superintendent Rob Shepherd said: “At this very early stage the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.”
Tributes were left at the scene by neighbours mourning at the tragic loss of lives.
No updates have been issued yet as to whether any further casualties were found.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.