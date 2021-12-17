€47.7 million for tourism projects on Balearic Islands

The first €47.7 million euros of European funds for tourism projects on the Balearic Islands will be transferred next week.

The funds will also go towards “a hundred diversified actions on the four islands.”

Armengol has detailed that they will go to three main axes that will be to improve mature destinations, create tourism products to extend the season and direct aid to tourism companies to promote circularity and digitalisation.

By islands, 62.5 per cent of the €47.7 million will go Mallorca, 16.2 per cent to Menorca, 16.6 per cent to Ibiza and 4.6 per cent to Formentera.

This is the first €47.7 million of the €230 million expected over three years.

There will be “a first bulk” that will go to the renaturation of Playa de Palma, the Magaluf promenade and the urban recovery of the “West End” area in Sant Antoni de Portmany.

To promote new tourism products linked to sports and cultural tourism, there will be “emblematic projects” such as the Museum of the Sea and Fishing in Ibiza, the “Green Field Shooting” in Mallorca, regatta channels in Alcudia, the “Green Port” project in the port of Mahon, a hiking project in Pla de Mallorca and the recovery of the Estany des Pont in Alcudia.

The president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, has stressed that these projects and funds “are a first step” and has stressed that they begin to invest in mature areas, to create products to bet on circular tourism.