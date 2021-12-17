Covid figures for Spain on Thursday, December 16



The accumulated incidence in Spain continues to grow and this Thursday, December 16, stood at 472 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, This is 31 points higher than Wednesday 15.

With only one week to go before Christmas, Spain borders on the figure of 500, which is the level of ‘very high risk’ of transmission. That figure has already been reached in ten autonomous communities, which is rekindling the debate on the need to possibly put some restrictions back in place.

According to the latest data provided by Health, the number of coronavirus infections increased by 28,900 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,422,168. Another 195 coronavirus deaths were registered in the last week, bringing the total in Spain to 88,667.

The government maintains that the key to defeating the virus is vaccinations. As a result, on Wednesday 15, the Public Health Commission approved the vaccination with the booster dose for those over 50 years of age. It also opened the door today, Thursday 16, for the Communities to also administer the booster to those between 40 and 49 years of age, in descending order, as reported by 20minutos.

