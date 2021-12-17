Christmas transport strike in Spain called off



According to sources from the negotiation, after an agreement was reached with the Government late this Friday, December 17, the strike planned by the National Road Transport Committee (CNTC) of goods has been called off.

They had threatened industrial action scheduled on December 20, 21, and 22. The proposed strike had threatened mainly the supply of fresh produce in the run-up to Christmas, the busiest time of the year.

Representatives of the transport organisations and the Ministry of Transport had reportedly been locked in meetings since this morning. After spending the last two days exchanging documents, points of view, and proposals, today the conclusions have been reflected in a definitive document.

The CNTC had called for the work stoppages due to the sharp rise in costs. This was especially in the case of fuel, which they argued could not be passed on to their customers due to the lack of legal tools for this, and the “dominant position” of those who hire them.