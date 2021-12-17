Christmas transport strike in Spain called off
According to sources from the negotiation, after an agreement was reached with the Government late this Friday, December 17, the strike planned by the National Road Transport Committee (CNTC) of goods has been called off.
They had threatened industrial action scheduled on December 20, 21, and 22. The proposed strike had threatened mainly the supply of fresh produce in the run-up to Christmas, the busiest time of the year.
Representatives of the transport organisations and the Ministry of Transport had reportedly been locked in meetings since this morning. After spending the last two days exchanging documents, points of view, and proposals, today the conclusions have been reflected in a definitive document.
The CNTC had called for the work stoppages due to the sharp rise in costs. This was especially in the case of fuel, which they argued could not be passed on to their customers due to the lack of legal tools for this, and the “dominant position” of those who hire them.
Another issue of “exorbitant” waiting times, for which they also have to do loading and unloading work, was resolved. Also, the possible imposition of tolls, the disappearance of professional diesel, and the lack of reimbursement of the €200 million of the sanitary cent, were dealt with positively.
A willingness to negotiate was shown by the transport employers, right up until the last moment. They assured that they were doing so for “dignity and money” because, as they have assured, their future is at stake, and they have already reached “the limit”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
