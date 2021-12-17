Camouflage removed from damaged wall on Moraira’s L’Ampolla beach

WORK has finally begun on the retaining wall at the L’Ampolla each in Moraira on Alicante’s Costa Blanca.

The wall was badly damaged during severe storms last year but work was delayed after the company contracted to carry out the work increased the original tender.

The town hall preferred to call a halt but as the summer season approached, camouflaged the wall with a tarpaulin printed with a drystone design.

The tarpaulin was the best way of ensuring that the image of one of Moraira’s principal beaches was affected as little as possible during the high season, Teulada-Moraira mayor Raul Llobell explained at the time.

The town hall has now allocated €130,229 for the repairs, which will take two months to complete.

He was glad to have found a solution to such an important issue on the town hall’s political agenda, Llobell declared.