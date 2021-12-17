Apple to give each worker €900 to help them work from home



According to US media channel CNN, the technology giant Apple has suspended the return of all its workers to its offices indefinitely. In addition, it will give all of its employees, “corporate and retail”, $1,000 each – around €884 at current exchange rates – so that they can equip their home offices, and be able to remain working from home.

Tim Cook, the CEO of the company, announced this plan by email to his employees on Wednesday, December 15. The decision was made out of concern about the huge increase in Covid-19 cases, and the rapid spread throughout the country of the new Omicron variant.

Until now, a progressive return to the offices was planned as of February 22, 2022. In June, this had was postponed until September, then to October, then again to January, and now, finally, to February 2022. Subsequently, the company has preferred to leave the return to office date open, indicating that it is “yet to be determined”.

Other large companies, such as Google, Uber, and Amazon, have also delayed their return to the offices for the same reason. As for compensation for teleworking, other technology companies, such as Google or Facebook, already approved this move during the first months of the pandemic, also of around $1,000 per worker, as reported by 20minutos.es.