Andalucia requests mandatory outdoor mask use at Christmas



At the meeting held this Wednesday, December 15, of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian Minister for Health, once again asked for the implementation of mandatory facemasks outdoors in Andalucia.

This was the meeting where the central government and communities together analyse the situation of the pandemic, and subsequently take decisions. He requested this measure due to his concern over the current rapid spread of coronavirus cases. He stressed he believed it especially necessary on the current dates of multiple celebrations, with the arrival of Christmas.

After the meeting, Mr Aguirre reported this request from Andalusia to the Plenary of Parliament. He justified it by pointing out that Spain is already “immersed in the sixth wave” of the coronavirus pandemic. With a daily increase in cases reported nationwide, in Andalucia, the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is still below the national one.

Aguirre assured that the Junta will keep up its “continuous fight” so that the Ministry of Health will take note and understand that it is necessary to use the mask again, even when the safety distance of one and a half metres is maintained between people.

His argument is that during celebrations like Christmas, it is very difficult to keep that safe distance while participating in certain events over the holiday period. Masks are mandatory indoors, and the minister believes they are, along with vaccinations, one of the most powerful weapons against the spread of the virus.

The minister also indicated that he has insisted in the meeting on the need for a specific pandemic law in Spain, to provide a clear legislative framework that can apply to the country as a whole.

He argued that such a law would avoid the current situation where community courts in some territories give approval to measures that another territory’s court rejects, as reported by malagahoy.es.

