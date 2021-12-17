A €7.4 million facelift for Almeria City’s Alcazaba

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A €7.4 million facelift for Almeria City's Alcazaba
ALCAZABA VISIT: Patricia del Pozo, Maribel Sanchez, Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco and Eloisa Cabrera inspect one of the walls Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

THE Junta de Andalucia will spend its €7.4 million EU’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Fund (MRR) allocation on Almeria’s Alcazaba.

Patricia del Pozo, who heads the regional government’s Culture and Heritage department, announced the decision during a recent visit to the Moorish stronghold.

“This will be the largest-ever investment in the monument,” declared Del Pozo who was accompanied by the Junta delegate Maribel Sanchez, Almeria’s mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco and Culture and Heritage delegate Eloisa Cabrera .

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Experts from her department have been drawing up plans for the project throughout the three years that the present Junta has been in power, the Culture and Heritage chief revealed: “And now they can be carried through.”

Rehabilitating the North Wall will require a €1.1 million investment, Del Pozo said, with €4.6 million needed for the South Wall and €1.3 million for the San Cristobal Wall.

At least €400,000 will be spent on the Alcazaba’s irrigation system and water supply, she added.


The central government will first have to give its approval but as the project must be completed between 2022 and 2023, this meant that the 1,000-year-old fortress would see “substantial improvements” in the short term, Del Pozo said.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here