A €7.4 million facelift for Almeria City’s Alcazaba

THE Junta de Andalucia will spend its €7.4 million EU’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Fund (MRR) allocation on Almeria’s Alcazaba.

Patricia del Pozo, who heads the regional government’s Culture and Heritage department, announced the decision during a recent visit to the Moorish stronghold.

“This will be the largest-ever investment in the monument,” declared Del Pozo who was accompanied by the Junta delegate Maribel Sanchez, Almeria’s mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco and Culture and Heritage delegate Eloisa Cabrera .

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Experts from her department have been drawing up plans for the project throughout the three years that the present Junta has been in power, the Culture and Heritage chief revealed: “And now they can be carried through.”

Rehabilitating the North Wall will require a €1.1 million investment, Del Pozo said, with €4.6 million needed for the South Wall and €1.3 million for the San Cristobal Wall.

At least €400,000 will be spent on the Alcazaba’s irrigation system and water supply, she added.

The central government will first have to give its approval but as the project must be completed between 2022 and 2023, this meant that the 1,000-year-old fortress would see “substantial improvements” in the short term, Del Pozo said.