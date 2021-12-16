Still time to leave a present under a Corazon Expres tree in Marina Baja towns

ALFAZ town hall on the Costa Blanca has extended its Corazon Expres campaign until December 28.

This is the second year that the municipality has taken part in the project which ensures that every child in Alfaz and the surrounding area will have a present this Christmas.

The Altea-based charity, which links resources and needs, connecting charitable associations and organisations with families in a difficult situation, has installed Solidarity Christmas trees in town halls, public buildings and businesses in several Marina Baja municipalities.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The trees are decorated with cards that give the name and age of a child, and participants need only buy a suitable present and then leave it under the same Solidarity tree.

There is a Corazon Expres tree in Alfaz town hall’s foyer and the Casa de Cultura with more in You Lounge Bar, Plaza Mexico, Corral Pollos and Grill, Centro Sarepta, Kiro Nilsson, Medicina Manual Albir, NaturTek, Academia Studio and Optica Novaluz.