Still time to leave a present under a Corazon Expres tree in Marina Baja towns

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Still time to leave a present under Corazon Expres tree in Marina Baja towns
SOLIDARITY TREES: Leave a present for local children Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ town hall on the Costa Blanca has extended its Corazon Expres campaign until December 28.

This is the second year that the municipality has taken part in the project which ensures that every child in Alfaz and the surrounding area will have a present this Christmas.

The Altea-based charity, which links resources and needs, connecting charitable associations and organisations with families in a difficult situation, has installed Solidarity Christmas trees in town halls, public buildings and businesses in several Marina Baja municipalities.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The trees are decorated with cards that give the name and age of a child, and participants need only buy a suitable present and then leave it under the same Solidarity tree.

There is a Corazon Expres tree in Alfaz town hall’s foyer and the Casa de Cultura with more in You Lounge Bar, Plaza Mexico, Corral Pollos and Grill, Centro Sarepta, Kiro Nilsson, Medicina Manual Albir, NaturTek, Academia Studio and Optica Novaluz.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here