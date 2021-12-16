Sex offenders prison hit by Covid.

A SEX offenders prison near Bristol has been hit by a Covid outbreak, according to reports on Thursday, December 16.

HMP Ashfield, in Pucklechurch, South Gloucestershire, said it carried out mass testing last week and around 100 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19.

Those inmates have been self-isolating inside the Category C prison, which holds 400 inmates, after the virus was detected, according to the BBC.

Prison director of HMP Ashfield Martin Booth told the BBC staff were “cautiously optimistic” further transmission was now contained and that the priority was to “keep everyone safe” inside the Serco-run prison.

He added that more than 90 per cent of the inmates were double-jabbed.

The prison tweeted its new rules following the outbreak, who are in line with the UK’s “Plan B” announcement: “Following the recent announcement by HM Prison & Probation Service in regards to the latest COVID-19 measures, please see the attached image below for summary of what Plan B will mean for prisoners and their families:”

The prison also tweeted out a Christmas message for prisoners and their families, which read: “Christmas is a difficult time of year for prisoners and their families and this year is no exception.

“Our team at HMP Ashfield is working hard to keep everyone safe along with enriching the regime with Christmas food and activities to help add some festive cheer.”

Yesterday, December 15, the UK confirmed 78,610 new Covid cases – the highest daily cases since the pandemic started. It broke the previous record set in January this year (68,053) by over 10,000.

