Savage Martial Arts’ 1st graduation

Savage Martial Arts held its very first graduation in Spain on December 5 at Kings College, Murcia.

Having only opened schools on the Costa Blanca in September this year it was an amazing sight to see more than 60 children and their families take part in our very first graduation day.

Each student from our Minis (three-five years), Littles (six-eight years) and Junior Savages (eight-12 years) had successfully passed their red belt grading the week before and were awarded with their new belt at the graduation ceremony by their very proud instructors.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The children all came from our Benijofar, Bigastro, Elche, Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja schools and they performed a mass demonstration of the skills learned since joining Savage Martial Arts.

It was amazing to see just how far they have come in a short period of time. Their focus, discipline and confidence was absolutely astounding and they all thoroughly deserved their new belts.

It was humbling to be part of and to see just how much it meant to the children’s parents and families – proud does not do it justice!

With new schools opening and more children joining, our next graduation ceremony is sure to be even more amazing.

www.savagemartialarts.es/schools