Prime Minister partied at No 10 during first lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined a party at No 10 while the UK was in the grips of its first lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other Downing Street officials joined a party at No 10 while the UK was in the grips of its first lockdown.

Johnson told one attendee they deserved a drink for “beating back” the virus, according to the Independent.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Around 20 civil servants and advisers are said to have gathered on May 15 2020 for celebratory drinks at Number 10 and in its garden. This is at the same time the UK public were restricted from mixing with different households with gatherings indoors strictly forbidden.

The gathering took place following then-health secretary Matt Hancock delivering a televised press conference where he informed the nation there had been 384 coronavirus deaths in the previous 24 hours.

It is understood that the group enjoyed wine, beer, coke mixed with spirits and pizza at the gathering that went on until late that night, apparently also going on to enjoy the good weather in the Downing Street garden.

The revelations have been uncovered by a joint investigation by The Independent and The Guardian at a time when the UK is seeing its highest ever Covid cases.

According to a witness, the PM was present for about 15 minutes and told an attendee who was enjoying a drink that they deserved their beverage for “beating back” the virus.

It was only 10 days before this that Johnson appeared in a televised address telling the nation of plans to ease restrictions, stressing how people had “shown the good sense to support those rules overwhelmingly.”

Outlining an increase in fines for restriction breaches, he told the UK: “You must obey the rules on social distancing and to enforce those rules we will increase the fines for the small minority who break them.”