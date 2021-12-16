Piers Morgan reveals he is still battling long Covid. Piers believes he caught COVID at the Euro 2020 final in July. Months later he is still battling with long COVID.

The 56-year-old former Good Morning Britain host is thankful that he was double jabbed when he caught COVID. He commented on the effects of long COVID during a Twitter conversation with Sky News Technology Correspondent Rowland Manthorpe.

Rowland tweeted: “Don’t like putting personal things on Twitter, but I’ve just logged on after a while and found a load of DMs asking why I’ve disappeared, which is… a good question If you haven’t seen me recently it’s because I’ve got a nasty case of long Covid. Eight months and counting :(.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Piers commented on his new meds and said: “DM me… I had same for five months but new meds seem to be cracking it.”

Piers previously told fans about the strange symptoms of long COVID that he was suffering from. He said: “A new treat – aside from ongoing tedious fatigue and inability to taste wine, all the coughing’s caused a ‘posterior vitreous detachment’ in my left eye.

“I’m now seeing weird ghostly cobwebs swimming around. It really is the virus that keeps on giving.”

Only weeks after catching the virus Piers revealed how fatigued he was. He wrote in his column for The Mail On Sunday: “Been a week now and although the fever’s long gone, the fatigue keeps overwhelming me like a soporific tidal wave. I haven’t even read a newspaper since developing symptoms, which for a news junkie like me is unprecedented.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.