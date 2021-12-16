Mythical Orient Express to make a comeback in 2023

The mythical Orient Express is to make a comeback in 2023, with most of the routes starting in Italy.

The hospitality company Accor and luxury hotel operator Arsenale have announced the launch of the Orient Express La Dolce Vita, a recreation of the mythical luxury train which hopes to welcome its first passengers in 2023 from Italy.

Six trains will travel along various iconic routes in 14 Italian regions, and there will also be international routes from Rome to Paris, Istanbul and Split.

The train will stop in Rome, where passengers will be able to enjoy the first Orient Express hotel, Minerva, which is set to open in 2024. Another four Orient Express hotels are also set to open in London, Paris, Milan and Florence.

The concept of the new Orient Express trains pays homage to La Dolce Vita, a historical period of glamour, joie de vivre and artistic fervour in Italy during the 1960s.

The collaboration between Accor, Trenitalia and Fondazione FS Italiane allows passengers to travel along more than 16,000 kilometres of railways, 7,000 of which are not electrified and around which numerous remnants of Italy’s history can be seen.

Designed by Dimore Studio, the global architecture and design studio founded by Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran in 2003, the Orient Express train La Dolce Vita embodies the Italian joie de vivre and all their traditions in a more contemporary spirit.

The train will have 12 luxury cabins, 18 suites, a suite of honour, and a restaurant, all recalling the artistry, design and creativity of the 1960s and 70s.

Thanks to collaboration from locally and internationally renowned chefs and wine stewards, passengers will experience a 5-star service on board with Italian wines and exclusive haute cuisine.

Most of the routes will start in Italy, allowing passengers to enjoy the Alps, the countryside and the beach of southern Italy, in addition to the other international routes.

