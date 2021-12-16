Man admits killing Sabina Nessa but denies murder

A garage worker accused of murdering Sabina Nessa has admitted to killing her but denies murder.

A garage worker accused of murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has admitted responsibility for her killing but denies murder.

36-year-old Koci Selamajkilled Ms Nessa as she was making the short walk through a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, to meet her friends on September 17.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The body of the primary school teacher at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford was discovered covered in grass 24 hours later.

A previous court hearing was told that Selamaj, an Albanian national, is accused of a “premeditated and predatory” attack on 28-year-old Nessa.

At the Old Bailey this morning, December 16, Selamaj appeared in the dock and pleaded not guilty to her murder.

However, his barrister told the court Selamaj “accepts responsibility for the killing of Sabina Nessa.”

Selamaj allegedly travelled from his home in Eastbourne to London on the day of Ms Nessa’s killing.

Mr Justice Wall remanded him in custody until a further hearing on February 25 2020.

A trial has been set for June 7, 2022.