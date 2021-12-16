Malaga go for the treble

MALAGA A had a close and physical Baha Whiskey Cup encounter with Atletico Benahavis at Finca Naundrup on Tuesday December 7. With minutes to go and the score at 2-2, penalty shootout looming Victor Sola Iglesias had other ideas and shot Malaga through to the next round. Kevin Walton and Roberto also scored.

Malaga B had it slightly easier going through to the Second Round with a 5-0 win over Sporting Benahavis where they join their A team and Walking Dead A, and Viñuela A.

Viñuela B are at home to Nerja B in what should be an intriguing final match of the First Round, and the winner joining Calahonda from the B league already in the draw for the Second Round.

Covid has caused a delay in this match being played.

The draw for the second round was due this week. Was it kind to the Malaga teams as they go for a League and Cup treble? Find out in next week’s edition of the Euro Weekly News.

In other news, newcomers Torrox Tornadoes welcomed Malaga last Wednesday night at the excellent Pabellon Municipal facility and played some nice football and showed much promise that they can develop into being a competitive team. Malaga ran out 5-1 winners.

Nerja provided the opposition for the other newcomers Boca Seniors of Competa on Sunday December 5.

In the main match the Seniors played some nice football and caused a few problems for the home team before they settled to take a 4-0 half-time lead.

Three changes disrupted the home side and allowed Seniors to pull the score back to 3-2 before Nerja went ahead again. Boca scored again to give Nerja a nervy final few minutes but held on to win 4-.3.

Nerja’s strength in depth in the B teams match proved too much for Boca Seniors who put up spirited opposition but went down 5-0.

Boca Seniors of Competa will join Nerja and Viñuela in a triangle tournament at Viñuela later this month.

Malaga played a friendly against their ‘Spanish Contingent’ the Hispaños on Tuesday December 14 in their final match before the Festive break. Report next week.

Finally sad news from Malaga that one of their original players from their days as Smiles WFC, Neil ‘Mac’ Macinnon has passed away.

Neil was always enthusiastic and supportive and played in Portugal in 2018 in Smiles’ first appearance in the Copa de Europe.

RIP. Neil from all at Walking Football.

For all fixtures, results and news make sure your get your copy of the Euro Weekly News.

Many thanks to the EWN for their continued support for Spain’s fastest growing game…Walking Football… find a club near you on Facebook or www.wfai.info.