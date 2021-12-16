‘Lord of the Rings’ arrested in Spain’s Cadiz. The criminal was given the nickname due to his unique modus operandi.

National Police officers in Cadiz have arrested a 55-year-old man for alleged drug trafficking. He was nicknamed ‘Lord of the Rings’, due to the fact that he was using three hollow rings to conceal drugs.

This is the first time that officers have come across rings like this used to hide drugs. The police commented that the drugs: “would have gone unnoticed had it not been for the experience that the agents of the anti-drugs unit have accumulated in this type of intervention and the exhaustive searches to which they subject their detainees”.

According to the police, man was well known to them and had previous arrests for drug trafficking. He had a small-scale drugs operation that dealt in heroin and cocaine near his home. The man lived across from the Provincial Police Station so was well known to the local officers.

The man had set about altering his patterns and trying to avoid the police while continuing to sell drugs. The police set up a surveillance operation on him and eventually caught him red-handed during a drugs deal.

When the man was arrested he was found to have three rings that were hollow inside and that were full of drugs. The officers recovered 12 packages of drugs.

