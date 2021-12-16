Local donations ensure a better Christmas for vulnerable Campello families

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Local donations ensure a better Christmas for vulnerable Campello families
CHRISTMAS GIFTS: Diego Romay, Egoitz Barba Ruiz and a Bruised but not Broken volunteer Photo credit: El Campello Christian Community Vida y Familia

THE El Campello Christian Community Vida y Familia provides food for the 100 members of 30 local families.

They began helping them at the start of the Covid pandemic and continue to do so, Caroline Naylor, the Community’s secretary, told the Euro Weekly News.

They have been able to do so with help from the Alicante City Food Bank, their own efforts and money and food from generous donors, she said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“The Bruised but not Broken charity shop in Campello’s Calle San Bartolome has also been collecting to supplement our Christmas gifts to these families,” Caroline explained.

They have now received the donations from Bruised but not Broken which were handed over on December 14 to Diego Romay, son-in-law to the Community’s pastor Juan Zuñiga and Egoitz Barba Ruiz, a student at the Bethany House school for missionaries and pastors.

For more information about El Campello Christian Community Vida y Familia or to donate, email [email protected] or visit their www.elcampellochristiancommunity.org  website and the Campello Christian Community Facebook page.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here