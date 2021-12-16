Local donations ensure a better Christmas for vulnerable Campello families

THE El Campello Christian Community Vida y Familia provides food for the 100 members of 30 local families.

They began helping them at the start of the Covid pandemic and continue to do so, Caroline Naylor, the Community’s secretary, told the Euro Weekly News.

They have been able to do so with help from the Alicante City Food Bank, their own efforts and money and food from generous donors, she said.

“The Bruised but not Broken charity shop in Campello’s Calle San Bartolome has also been collecting to supplement our Christmas gifts to these families,” Caroline explained.

They have now received the donations from Bruised but not Broken which were handed over on December 14 to Diego Romay, son-in-law to the Community’s pastor Juan Zuñiga and Egoitz Barba Ruiz, a student at the Bethany House school for missionaries and pastors.

For more information about El Campello Christian Community Vida y Familia or to donate, email [email protected] or visit their www.elcampellochristiancommunity.org website and the Campello Christian Community Facebook page.