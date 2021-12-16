Indonesian volcano, that killed 48, erupts again. Rescuers have been sent fleeing after lava flowed and ash spewed into the air.

On Thursday, December 16, Indonesia’s mount Semeru sprung into life again and erupted twice. The volcano let loose a massive ash column and lava flowed towards rescuers in the area.

On December 4, the volcano erupted on the island of Java. Sadly, 48 people were killed and many more were left missing. The disaster left nearly 10,000 people seeking refuge as homes were swallowed by ash and mud.

The rescue mission from the first eruption had been set to end on Thursday but this could possibly continue after the new eruptions.

Speaking to AFP rescuer Saiful Hasan commented: “It is too dangerous for rescuers to continue.” According to Hasan, the speed of the lava flow had increased due to rain in the area.

Local villages had already been evacuated due to the original eruption. So far no new injuries or deaths have been reported. Rescuers fear that the volcano could cause more damage now that the rainy season is here.

Hasan added: “Not to mention that we are now in the rainy season that could trigger a spill from the crater.”

