I SAID I liked a great sporting analogy and here is another – there is always so much we can learn from sport in life – if we stop to think about it!!!

Jack Nicklaus once said that the real key to being a great golfer was “playing badly well.” I love that.

It’s one thing to play well when everything’s good.

It’s an entirely different thing to be able to play well when things aren’t going so smoothly.

Jim Afremow, one of the world’s leading mental toughness coaches and author of The Champion’s Mind calls it being “ugly but effective” and having “good bad days.”

So, we need to master the art of having good bad days. How do we do that?

What’s the trick?

Well, first, and I am talking from experience here, expect to have some rough days and to do silly things on occasion.

I’m not sure which golfer said it but, they expected to have x number of bad shots in any given round, so when they had the inevitable bad shot they didn’t lose it. They just said, “Yep. There’s one!” And then they moved on.

We need to do the same thing in life.

We need to expect mistakes, the proverbial to hit the fan and rough patches when we’re not as connected as we’d like to be. That’s the first step. Then we don’t fall into a destructive cycle of wondering what’s wrong with us. We just need to acknowledge we’re not at our best and take the next baby step. (No big deal – LOL!!!)

Now here’s what we DON’T want to do – all the stupid things we tend to do when we’re stressed.

I know you know what I’m talking about.

I like to call those habits ‘kryptonite.’ The stuff that, for whatever reason, we tend to gravitate toward when we can least afford to be seduced by them.

What are they for you?

They’re different for each of us. You know those sirens who tempted Odysseus and his sailors – making them crash into the rocks? Did you know that they sang a different song for each of the different sailors? Yep, sneaky eh!

What’s your song – the one that leads you on a path that results in you crashing into the rocks and turning what could have been a good bad day into a really bad day?

Expect the challenges. Know your bad habits (Kryptonite). Steer clear of the rocks.

Stay Focused, Keep Positive and Choose to +1 in Every Moment. Fulfil Your Dreams and Awaken Your Greatness!

Love, Hugs, High Fives and Fist Bumps

Toni x

Toni Eastwood OBE, MBA

#TheWomanBeyond

