Four more premier league matches postponed this weekend due to Covid

A further four Premier League matches have been postponed this weekend due to Covid-19 outbreaks, confirmed by a statement made by the Premier League. This follows five matches being called off within five days, with one manager calling for all the games this weekend to be pushed back due to the ongoing Omicron crisis.

It comes as the latest vaccine data collated for November found that one in four European Football League (EFL) players do not intend to get the jab.

Data found 75% of players across the EFL are either fully vaccinated, have had a single jab, or intend to be vaccinated. Double vaccinated players total 59% and 16% are set to get vaccinated as reported by Sky News.

When asked about footballers requiring a Covid pass to enter their stadiums under the new plan B rules, the government was unable to answer. When asked about EFL players not getting vaccinated, a spokesman said: “You have heard the Prime Minister talk at length about the importance of people coming forward to receive a vaccination, so he would urge absolutely everybody to come forward and receive one.”

It comes as Brentford’s manager Thomas Frank called for all this weekend’s Premier League fixtures to be called off as cases are “going through the roof”.

Frank was told during a news conference today that four new positive cases had been found at his club – taking the total to 13.

He said: “We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend.

“COVID cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

“To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain.”

But the Premier League is resisting calls to suspend all matches, saying: “While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the league’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority.”

