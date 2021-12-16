England face nightmare group in Nations League draw



The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland, today, Thursday, December 16, for the UEFA Nations League 2022-23. It made for some very interesting pairings in the resulting groups.

England have what is probably, on paper, the most difficult task, ending up in Group A3, along with Germany, Italy, and Hungary. This pitches Gareth Southgate‘s men against the Italians who defeated them in last July’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley. It also sees the renewal of the old rivalry with the Germans.

The Republic of Ireland and Scotland, unfortunately, ended up in Group B1 together, while Wales had a fight on their hands in Group A4, facing Holland, Belgium, and Poland.

In Group C2, Northern Ireland are paired up with Cyprus/Estonia, Kosovo, and Greece, a draw which manager Ian Baraclough must look upon as favourable, at least.

All 55 UEFA member associations were included in today’s draw. Leagues A, B and C all have 16 teams, which were each drawn into four groups of four for the league phase. The remaining seven teams, in League D, were split into two groups, one of four and the other of three.

Here is the full draw:

League A draw

Group A1: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France

Group A2: Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain

Group A3: Hungary, England, Germany, Italy

Group A4: Wales, Poland, Holland, Belgium

League B draw

Group B1: Armenia, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine

Group B2: Albania, Israel, Russia, Iceland

Group B3: Montenegro, Romania, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B4: Slovenia, Serbia, Norway, Sweden

League C draw

Group C1: Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Turkey

Group C2: Cyprus/Estonia, Kosovo, Greece, Northern Ireland

Group C3: Kazakhstan/Moldova, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Slovakia

Group C4: Gibraltar, Georgia, North Macedonia, Bulgaria

League D draw

Group D1: Latvia, Andorra, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Liechtenstein

Group D2: San Marino, Cyprus/Estonia, Malta

Fixtures will be played as follows:

Matchdays 1 and 2: June 2-8, 2022

Matchdays 3 and 4: June 8-14, 2022

Matchdays 5 and 6: September 22-27, 2022

Semi-finals: June 14 and 15, 2023

Final and third-place match: June 18, 2023, as reported by uefa.com.

