Don’t suffer in silence, there is a solution available

Erectile dysfunction (ED) or impotence is when there is a persistent inability of getting and keeping an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse. Ongoing ED problems are common and can cause lack of sexual desire which in turn can affect your self-confidence and cause relationship problems.

Approximately 5 per cent of men under 40 and 15 per cent in men over 70 years of age suffer this disorder, many in silence due to being embarrassed. Problems getting or keeping an erection can also be a sign of an underlying health condition that needs treatment.

Other common causes can be stress related, anxiety, tiredness, overweight, depression or the excessive intake of alcohol. Conditions also associated with ED are diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, raised cholesterol and side effects from medication.

Now available is Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT), this is a clinically proven method and has been used for treating various medical conditions. ESWT is a treatment which works by producing a painless microtrauma in the way of shockwaves to the penis area enhancing the generation of new arteries, thus improving the blood circulation.

A blood test to check hormone levels and three to six sessions are advised, there is an exceptionally low risk of side effects. Daily exercise and a healthy diet plan are also recommended during the treatment period.

The best way to prevent erectile dysfunction is to make healthy lifestyle choices and to manage any existing health conditions you may have. If you suffer with diabetes, hormonal imbalance, heart disease or another chronic health condition then see your GP for regular check-ups and screenings. Stopping smoking and limiting alcohol intake, exercise on a regular basis.

If you are suffering with anxiety and depression seek advice from a Psychologist to help you deal with any underlying issues.

