Cyclist knifes taxi driver in Barcelona

Police are looking for a cyclist who knifed a taxi driver in Barcelona this morning.

The Cataluña police are looking for the cyclist who injured a taxi driver with a knife at around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, in Barcelona. The incident took place near the famous Boquería market, in the centre of the Catalan capital.

According to police reports, after an argument took place between the two men, the cyclist stabbed the taxi driver in the hand and neck.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Paramedics from the Emergency Medical System arrived on the scene to provide medical assistance. After they made a tourniquet on the victim, an ambulance transported the man, of Pakistani origin, to a nearby hospital.

According to eyewitnesses who were in the area at the time, the incident occurred when the driver parked to drop off a customer, who hit the cyclist with the car door when he was getting out of the vehicle.

The cyclist then began to argue with the passenger who had gotten out of the vehicle, before beginning to argue with the driver. He then took out a knife and attacked him.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.