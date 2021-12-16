Correos start huge recruitment drive with 5,377 permanent jobs available

Correos, the Spanish postal service has announced they are starting their biggest recruitment drive in decades, in which 5,377 jobs with indefinite contracts will be available. The roles will be across many different operations within the company, including distribution, classification and customer service.

The company will make the relevant information and agenda known to the public in the first half of 2022 so that people know how and where to apply. The tests will then take place next November. A statement released by the business said the hiring process will be developed shortly, guaranteeing the principles of merit, ability and equal treatment of women and men.

There is another current hiring process happening within Correos for which more than 60,200 people have been registered. These are for temporary seasonal positions in their operations throughout Spain that begin from February 1.

Different levels of experience are being accepted by the company, and feedback has said they value previous knowledge of the post office. They also look favourably on other merits related to training, languages or digital skills, as well as driving licenses.

Further information on the jobs roles and how to apply will be posted on www.correos.com

