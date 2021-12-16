Cop who killed George Floyd pleads guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, December 15, Chauvin pled guilty to federal charges against him saying that he violated Floyd’s civil rights.

Floyd was suffocated in an attack that lasted for over nine minutes. By pleading guilty Chauvin will avoid facing a federal trial early next year.

According to WCCO-TV, Chauvin had planned to plead not guilty to the federal charges. The judge though warned him that he could spend the rest of his life in prison if he pled not guilty.

Chauvin appeared at the Saint Paul city courthouse to make his plea in front of federal judge Paul Magnuson. Chauvin was asked if he understood his plea and he replied: “Yes, your honour”.

For his own safety, the former cop has been in solitary confinement since last April. He is being held at Minnesota’s maximum security state prison.

Chauvin drove his knee into Floyd’s neck causing him to suffocate. He also did not provide medical care. After pleading guilty it is expected that Chauvin will avoid life in prison and only be sentenced to 27 to 33 years. He has already been found guilty of reckless homicide, second-degree murder and third-degree murder.

