Children dead after bouncy castle disaster at Australian primary school.

HEARTBREAKING – Four children are dead, and several others critically injured, after a bouncy castle was swept into the air by a gust of wind at an Australian primary school at around 10 am on Thursday, December 16.

The small close-knit community in Tasmania is reeling following the freak accident, which happened at an end of year school celebration.

Police, who were seen consoling each other at the scene, confirmed two girls and two boys, all in year 6, died in the tragedy at Hillcrest primary school in Devonport. The children are believed to have fallen from a height of 10 metres.

Desperate parents were seen at the gates trying to find out if their children were dead or alive whilst police combed the area.

Several children have fallen from a height of 10 metres, causing serious injuries, after the wind blew a jumping castle into the air at a primary school in Tasmania's north-west @abcnews pic.twitter.com/tf01vevPab

— Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) December 16, 2021

“I can now sadly confirm four children have died and four are in a critical condition,” Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said on Thursday afternoon.

A fifth is believed to be in hospital with ‘serious’ injuries.

“On a day when these children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we’re all mourning their loss,” Commissioner Hine said.

“Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon.”

Detectives are investigating how many children were on the jumping castle when the tragedy unfolded.

“It’s an emotional day for everyone who is tragically impacted by today,’ Commissioner Hine said.

“I’ve already seen pictures of police officers quite upset, as you’d expect. Any emergency services and teachers, everyone is affected in some way.”

The Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, said the events were “shattering”.

“The events that occurred today in Devonport in Tasmania are just shattering. They are just unthinkably heartbreaking.

“Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy, at this time of year, it just breaks your heart.”

He said he had spoken to the Tasmanian premier, Peter Gutwein, who was on his way to Devonport, to offer his full support.

“I just want to say, to the parents and families and friends, all who were there, to the other young children there … I just pray you’ll have great family around you and great friends and you can come through this horrific tragedy.”

