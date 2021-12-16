Calpe town hall made the money go round in 2021

CALPE saved €996,108 on 115 municipal contracts throughout 2021.

The town hall’s Employment Plan personnel have found that almost €1 million has been saved as a result of differences in amounts set aside in the municipal Budget and expenditure on contracts eventually awarded.

Fifty-four contracts for services involved savings of €181,231 and a further 36 for supplies saved €86,846 while 11 building contracts meant the town hall finally spent €475,444 less than it had allowed for.

Ten mixed contracts brought savings of €41,585 and four more contracts for the hire of sunbeds, beach umbrellas and floating beach games were €210,000 below budget.

“None of this has made any difference to the contracts’ requirements,” emphasised Calpe’s Contracts and Finance councillor Fernando Ortiz.

“Making the most of our resources benefits the municipality and Calpe residents and allows us to carry out other projects,” he pointed out.