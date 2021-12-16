Bruce Springsteen sells entire music catalogue for record amount

Bruce Springsteen has sold his entire music catalogue to Sony for around $500 million, a record amount for the musical work of an artist.

Iconic musician Bruce Springsteen has sold his entire music catalogue to Sony for around $500 million, a record amount for the musical work of an artist, following in the footsteps of Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

There is no official announcement yet, but publications like Billboard and The New York Times assume that Bruce Springsteen has agreed to sell the rights to all of his songs to the Sony Music label for around $500 million (about €442.5 million.)

The sale covers all the classic compositions of the New Jersey rocker’s records such as Born To Run, Born in the USA and The River.

According to analysts, this money would be the largest transaction ever made for the musical work of an artist.

In 2020, the record label Universal Music agreed to buy all of Bob Dylan’s songs. The company did not disclose the acquisition price of the collection of some 600 compositions made in six decades, but The New York Times newspaper estimated the value of the artist’s themes at more than $300 million (about €247 million.)