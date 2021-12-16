Brits face ‘lockdown by the backdoor’

Brits are worried that they are facing a stealth Lockdown brought in by ‘the backdoor.’ Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that legal restrictions are not being placed on businesses over Christmas but Chris Whitty’s comments on prioritising important gatherings has caused chaos in the Commons.

Steve Brine the ex-health Minister commented: “At a stroke the Chief Medical Officer changed government policy and put this country – certainly hospitality – into effective lockdown”.

It is feared that pubs and other venues will suffer. As the government has not put official restrictions in place businesses will not receive any financial help. Many people are expected to cancel their Christmas celebrations due to the new advice.

Tory MP Anne Marie Morris commented on the lack of financial support. She explained: “If we’re effectively telling people not to visit hospitality venues this Christmas, then this needs to be accompanied by immediate sector specific financial support from the Treasury.”

Rachel Reeves the shadow Chancellor for Labour commented: “There is an urgent need to stop businesses closing by stealth and workers paying the price.”

Mixed messages seem to be coming from the government. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, December 15, Johnson commented: “We’re not cancelling events, we’re not closing hospitality, we’re not cancelling people’s parties or their ability to mix. What we are saying is think carefully before you go.”

The message from chief medical officer Prof Whitty seemed to differ though. In a bid to help prevent omicron cases from rising he asked people to “prioritise social interactions that really matter to them.”

