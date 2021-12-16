Boris and Carrie Johnson name baby daughter and release first photo

Boris and Carrie Johnson have finally announced the name of their baby daughter and released the first photo of her.

Boris and Carrie Johnson have finally announced the name of their baby daughter, revealing today, December 16, that she will be called Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

According to Carrie Johnson’s social media post, they have chosen the name Romy as a nod to her aunt Rosemary and Iris means rainbow in Greek.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A video shared to the ITV News Twitter account shows the PM also announcing the name of their new baby.

He said: “She’s going to be called Romy.”

Johnson revealed that the pronunciation would be “Rome-ee” and not “Rom-ee.”

The pair announced the birth of their daughter on December 9, she is their second child.

In a statement shared with the press, a spokeswoman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today. Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”