Boris and Carrie Johnson name baby daughter and release first photo

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Boris and Carrie Johnson name baby daughter and release first photo
Boris and Carrie Johnson name baby daughter and release first photo. Image - Twitter

Boris and Carrie Johnson have finally announced the name of their baby daughter and released the first photo of her.

Boris and Carrie Johnson have finally announced the name of their baby daughter, revealing today, December 16, that she will be called Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

According to Carrie Johnson’s social media post, they have chosen the name Romy as a nod to her aunt Rosemary and Iris means rainbow in Greek.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A video shared to the ITV News Twitter account shows the PM also announcing the name of their new baby.

He said: “She’s going to be called Romy.”

Johnson revealed that the pronunciation would be “Rome-ee” and not “Rom-ee.”


The pair announced the birth of their daughter on December 9, she is their second child.

In a statement shared with the press, a spokeswoman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today. Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here