BlaBlaCar launches bus route between Madrid and Paris from 49 euros

BlaBlaCar has launched a new bus route between Madrid and Paris, which will allow people to travel between the capitals in 17 hours, with various stops along the way. Tickets start at 48.99 euros.

The new bus route from the car-sharing company is the newest addition to the routes that are already available on the platform and connect San Sebastián and Barcelona with different cities in France, Switzerland and Italy.

There will be two buses a day there and back, and the route connects Méndez Álvaro Bus Station with different places, such as the Madrid-Barajas Airport, Bilbao, San Sebastián, Bayona, Burdeos, Poitiers, Tours, and, finally, Paris.

Currently, both Alsa and FlixBus operate between Madrid and Paris. Alsa has a direct service that circulates on specific days of the week, and FlixBus has a direct service that operates daily.

“The vision for our multimodality is exactly the same as for our car-sharing activity: optimisation,” stated Florent Bannwarth, the director of operations for BlaBlaCar in Spain and Portugal.

