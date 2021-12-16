THE Annual Christmas card from Spanish Royal Family revealed and has been released today December 16 featuring an informal photograph of the family taken a week ago.

The King and Queen Letizia looking very smart but at ease wearing informal clothing pose with their two daughters in the Palace Gardens now that Princess Leonor has returned to Spain from her studies in Wales.

The two daughters, Leonor and Sofia now aged 16 and 14 also look relaxed and comfortable, smiling for the camera.

On the reverse of the Christmas card the Royal Family wishes all Spaniards a Christmas and a New Year “especially full of hope” and the card bears the signatures of both King Felipe and Queen Letizia and their daughters, Leonor, Princess of Asturias, and Sofia, Infanta of Spain.

By contrast, the annual card from the King’s parents, former King Juan Carlos (currently residing in Abu Dhabi, part of the United Arab Emirates) and his ‘estranged’ wife Queen Sofia once again depicts a religious scene from the Palace on their card with a simple but rather strange printed message saying ‘Happy Easter and New Year 2022’.

