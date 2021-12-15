Valencian Community looking to extend Covid passport use and add more measures.

THE president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has announced today (December 15) that he is looking to extend the use of the COVID passport and potentially add new measures.

According to ABC, Ximo Puig is working on extending the use of the COVID passport – which has been in force since December 4 in bars and restaurants with capacity for more than fifty people, discos and nightclubs, nursing homes and hospitals – to other establishments due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the community.

During a speech organised by Levante-EMV, Puig insisted that new establishments may fall under the proposed new measures although data is being studied and further requirements for the covid passport are yet to be defined.

However, according to Puig, it is likely that leisure and cultural establishments, such as cinemas, will be affected by any changes to the laws.

Puig also suggested that curfews may return, although he believes that the COVID passport is enough at this current time because it serves as a “permanent reminder that the virus is still there. The unvaccinated spread the virus more and it highlights their reluctance to get vaccinated.”

The Valencian Community has a high positivity rate, according to current data, which shows a cumulative incidence of close to five hundred infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Speaking about Christmas, the President of the Generalitat encouraged “people of the Valencian Community to celebrate Christmas with responsible joy because it will be the best for everyone.”

He also advocated for advancing the administration of the third dose of the COVID vaccine to essential staff and then to those over 40 years of age.

