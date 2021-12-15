Trouble downloading your Covid passport?

Now that it is increasingly more essential to download your Covid vaccination passport, just how easy is it and what is the best way?

I thought downloading my Covid passport to travel home for Christmas would be easy, especially considering I’m not too bad with technology, however, I have had some trouble with the various ways it can be obtained in Spain.

The document is a QR code that proves a person has been fully vaccinated against Covid, has recovered from the virus, or has had a negative test in the last 48 or 72 hours, as established by the different countries.

Various friends told me that the app Salud is the easiest way to obtain a Covid passport, so I downloaded the app onto my phone using the Google Play store. However, I had some trouble logging in with my passport number and my TIE number so I used my NIE number – finally, I was logged in.

My Covid certificate was nowhere to be seen on the app despite having my second vaccination over a month ago and also despite the fact the Junta claims the link to download it will appear prominently on your screen.

I headed to the Junta de Andalucia website (the autonomous communities have their own websites,) clicked on ClicSalud+ and filled in my details using my Digital Certificate, thinking this would be another easy way to download it. I was sent an email with an access code that is used on the website along with information such as your NIE number and date of birth, however, the website failed to recognise my details even after a few attempts. Feeling frustrated, I was starting to worry I wouldn’t be able to download the document in time to travel.

After some further research, I went to the Ministry of Health website and clicked on the button to “apply for your EU digital COVID certificate.” Here, you need to answer a few Covid related questions before using your digital certificate or a [email protected]

I received an email that my passport would be ready to download shortly, but I wasn’t holding out much hope after the trouble so far. However, this proved to be the easiest and quickest way to obtain the document, with an email containing the PDF to download arriving in my inbox within 5 minutes.

For any questions relating to the application procedure, the Ministry has a telephone helpline number 910 50 98 88, operating from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 10pm, as well as the email address [email protected]