The best Christmas gift ideas for him 

GETTING the perfect present for the man in your life is not always easy, but here the Euro Weekly News has set out some of the best gift ideas to take the effort out of buying this year.

Whether it is for a sports fan or a fashion fanatic, here are some of the best gift ideas for this Christmas.

Sports gifts

Sports fans are among the easiest to buy for with season tickets and sports equipment all good options.

For rugby fans, take a look for international games they might like tickets to.

Or for golf fans, why not buy their club membership for the next year, or treat them to a game at a club they have always wanted to visit.

You could also get them a handy cleaning kit, which they can use while playing.

Music gifts

Similarly, if you know he has a favourite band or type of music, for one of the best gift ideas why not look for tickets to an event near to you which he might like to attend.

Or you could always get him a vintage-style record player for his favourite music.

Clothes gifts

Most people prefer to choose their own clothes, but rather than the usual socks this year if you are going to gift clothes, one of the best ideas is to take a look through their wardrobe at some of their favourite items to get ideas for what you could buy them.

For the fashion-forward guy in your life, why not get him something for days out with these striped canvas shoes?

