Spanish Health Ministry endorse booster shots for over-50s

As the Omicron variant continues to dominate new cases across the globe, the Spanish Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities have endorsed booster shots for over-50s. The decision will have to be ratified by the Public Health Commission, but it is expected to pass.

During the press conference on Wednesday 15 December, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, explained that “it is very important to continue with this reinforcement pattern because we know it will help” stop the spread of the virus.

The proposal of the Vaccine Report that the Public Health Commission will review today is to give a booster dose to those over 50 years of age six months after receiving the last injection, as well as for those who have a double AstraZeneca regimen, that is, a good part of the essential workers under the age of 60 who were vaccinated last spring, as reported by ABC.

Many experts have now confirmed that the booster dose is effective against Omicron. Pfizer announced last week that their formula works against the new variant after the third dose has been administered, but that they hope to have a specialised vaccine available before the spring.

Booster doses have been available for those in care homes since mid-September, followed by the over-70s, then the over 60s. Now they are looking to expand into booster shots for the over-50s.

The expansion of the booster campaign comes amid the escalating number of infections. The incidence of the virus grew 29 points this Wednesday and already stands at 441 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In some communities, such as Navarra, the infection rate is already 1,314. In the Basque Country, it exceeds 966, while in Aragon it is 772.

