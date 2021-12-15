Spain to consider booster shots for over-40s and essential workers.

On Wednesday, December 15, vaccine experts in Spain are set to consider extending the booster jab rollout to over 40s and essential workers. The autonomous communities in Spain are calling for the age range of the booster to be dropped in a bid to protect people from the ongoing pandemic.

The vaccine committee will consider administering a booster jab to people over 40 and essential workers including firefighters, police and teachers according to sources speaking to Efe.

So far booster jabs have been recommended for people over 60 years old in Spain. On Tuesday, Francisco Igea the vice-president of the Junta de Castilla y León announced that he will present his proposal for lowering the booster jab age range.

According to Igea, if the idea is approved then booster jabs will be rolled out to people in his community during December.

Galicia is making excellent progress with the booster jab rollout. On Monday the Xunta de Galicia called for people aged 50 to 59 years old to be given the booster jab.

The autonomous communities in Spain were set a target of vaccinating everyone over 60 years old with a booster jab before Christmas by the Ministry of Health. People over 60 years old are considered to be the most vulnerable to the virus. According to García Comesaña, Galicia will reach this target well before Christmas.

