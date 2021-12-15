Sir Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood from Prince of Wales

Sir Lewis Hamilton has finally received his knighthood in recognition of his Formula One achievements.

F1 legend Sir Lewis Hamilton has finally received his knighthood today, December 15, at Windsor Castle in recognition of his sporting achievements.

The knighthood, given to Hamilton by the Prince of Wales, comes just three days after he controversially missed out on a record eighth F1 world title to Max Verstappen.

Hamilton, 36, was given the knighthood in the New Year Honours list in 2020 and was awarded an MBE in 2008 following his first championship win.

Having claimed a further six world championships since and a record 103 race wins, he is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, joining Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart.

Sir Lewis also holds the record for the most world titles in the sport, level with legendary driver Michael Schumacher.

He not only leads by example on the track but also uses his platform to raise awareness for equal rights, anti-racism and environmental causes.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff praised his number 1 driver saying: “Lewis is one of the very greatest racing drivers of all time and the most successful British sportsperson of his era.”

“Around the world, he has long been recognised for his sporting achievement; this year, he combined his excellence on the track with a powerful voice to fight discrimination.”

“In every sense, he led the way in 2020.”

“The news that he is to receive a knighthood shows that he is now receiving the recognition he has earned during a career of unparalleled success in motorsport.”

“The UK can be very proud to have a champion and ambassador of the calibre of Sir Lewis Hamilton.”