Ryanair boss says ‘limit air travel to vaccinated people’. He also believes that unvaccinated people should stay at home.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has hit out at the UK government and claimed that it is generating “omicron hysteria”.

Speaking to The Independent O’Leary commented: “It seems to us that their policies are designed specifically to discourage people from travelling by air, particularly when people are fully vaccinated.

“There is this omicron hysteria in the UK, most of it generated by Downing Street and the government – I suspect to cover up their day-to-day mismanagement of almost every aspect of life.

“People are travelling reasonably normally in Spain, Italy, Germany and most of the rest of the EU countries.

“I see no justification for the UK government rules that passengers who’ve already done the sensible thing and got vaccinated now have to take tests before they travel and, more ludicrously, two days after they travel.

“I would however support encouraging more and more of the unvaccinated minority to get vaccinated. Instead of introducing mandatory vaccination policies you have to make it more and more attractive for people to become vaccinated.

“So I would support limiting air travel to vaccinated people.”

He went on to comment about people choosing not to be vaccinated and said unvaccinated people should not have the same freedoms as those who have been inoculated.

Speaking to The Independent he said: “We fully recognise your choice, your individual freedom to be unvaccinated, if you really believe that there is some ludicrous conspiracy between government and ‘big pharma’.

“But if that’s the case, please sit at home and order your meals and your pharmaceuticals by delivery. You should not have the same freedoms that all the people who have been vaccinated and have got their boosters have and can enjoy.”

