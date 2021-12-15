Premier League considering drastic measures for unvaccinated players, readers react.

THE Premier League is considering some drastic measures in order for unvaccinated players to get the jab – as Euro Weekly News readers react to the news.

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League clubs are planning to cut the wages of players who are refusing to take the vaccine if they miss training sessions and games.

In recent days, a wave of panic has engulfed English football after at least five clubs were affected by positive COVID tests registered for some of their high-profile players. Manchester United, for example, had to shut down their training centre and could not face Brentford in last night’s league game (December 14).

And it appears that this weekend’s outbreaks and postponed games have led the Premier League to consider some drastic measures.

Last month, German giants Bayern Munich refused to pay five of their star players for every game or training day they missed after coming into contact with a Covid-positive person, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the British tabloid newspaper, “one high-profile player at a leading top-flight club was forced to self-isolate no fewer than four times last season, leaving officials there ‘bewildered’.”

However, having the vaccine does not stop players from getting the virus again, so the proposed decision has left many Euro Weekly News readers confused with this potential action.

Speaking to EWN, Richard from Brentford asked the question: “Why do players need the jab to play when those who have been vaccinated can still spread the virus?”

Ricky from Birmingham said: “So, what happens when the whole team is vaccinated and there is still a COVID outbreak at the club?”

However, Oliver from Bristol agrees with the decision, stating that “all players should be vaccinated.”

Genuine questions, but as the Daily Mail reports, these infections are seriously affecting the clubs involved and the Premier League may need to act fast.

According to their report; “managers have been tearing their hair out at players who are still refusing to be vaccinated amid the new rules brought in as a result of the rapid spread of the new variant.”

“A number of clubs are struggling to conduct meaningful training sessions because of the requirement for unvaccinated players to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

“This is taking out numerous unjabbed players, even though they have tested negative,” according to their report.

So, it is not yet known whether the Premier League will adopt these changes, but with COVID infections, due to a surge in Omicron cases, already causing a loss of money for the league through cancelled games, the likelihood of these measures coming into place is potentially very high.

