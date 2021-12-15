Powerful 5.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Iran

A POWERFUL 5.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Western Iran on Wednesday, December 15 – one of many the country has suffered over the last month. Previous tremors in southern Iran killed two people and injured several dozen more.

According to media reports, the earthquake occurred in Andika County city of Khuzestan province and struck at 11.51 am local time, according to the Seismological Centre at Tehran University.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

It is not yet known if there were any casualties or property damage.

According to early reports, weak shaking might have been felt in Masjed Soleymān (population 111,500) located 37 km from the epicentre, Shūshtar (pop. 77,500) 75 km away, Fārsān (pop. 25,100) 88 km away, and Rāmhormoz (pop. 38,800) 92 km away.

Weak tremors may also have been felt in other towns and cities near the epicentre including Shahr-e Kord (pop. 129,200) located 117 km from the epicentre.

On December 14, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake was felt in the sea off Indonesia’s Flores island, after which the meteorological agency issued an alert of a possible tsunami but was later withdrawn.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.