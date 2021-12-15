Positive Covid tests mean millions of Brits will spend Christmas alone

Millions of Brits across the country will be spending Christmas alone after testing positive for Covid.

Millions of Brits across the country will be spending Christmas alone in isolation after testing positive for Covid, meaning they must stay at home for the next ten days.

People took to Twitter to post positive lateral flow tests saying they were “feeling sorry for myself” and “Merry Xmas to me” as over 1 million people are likely to be in isolation on December 25.

According to official estimates, the spreading of the Omicron variant means that four times more people will be isolating alone at home with the virus this December 25 than in 2020, when mixing with other households was banned across most of the UK.

Anyone who tests positive from today onwards must isolate for 10 days.

Yesterday, December 14, over 4,700 cases were confirmed and Ministers claim the figures are doubling every two days. This means nearly 100,000 people will have the virus on December 24 and approximately 1 million will be isolating on Christmas Day.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, warned the Cabinet yesterday that the new Omicron variant is spreading “unbelievably fast.”