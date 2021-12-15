Poo worth its weight in gold

Two crew members of German television station Kabel 1 in Mallorca to record a programme found gold in the municipality of Manacor, in the form of grey amber.

Grey amber or whale poo is worth more than its weight in gold, the 1.7 kilogram chunk being worth an estimated €80,000. The crew, Oliver Stührk and Christian Bracker, found the amber in the beach at Cala Varques. They have since handed it over to the police, Spanish law prohibits the marketing of grey amber, who have sent it to a laboratory for authentication.

Secreted by sperm whales when they suffer digestive problems, grey amber is highly prized as a perfume fixative. It’s for this reason that Spanish authorities have restricted ownership and usage of the item, effectively ensuring these wonderful animals are protected form poachers.

It’s not the first time that grey amber has been found in Mallorca. In 2017 some locals reportedly found grey amber on the beach in Porto Cristo.

