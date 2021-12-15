Nurses from Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital initiate mobilisations



Nurses at Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital initiated mobilisations on Tuesday, December 13. This is due to the refusal by the management of the facility to recognise, and subsequently implement, a ruling that was ratified by the TSJA back in 2018.

That ruling was in relation to the time lost by nurses in transferring information from patients between professionals when finishing and starting their shifts, and how it affects their working hours.

During the next days, the nurses of the Costa del Sol Health Agency will conduct a campaign to collect signatures. These will then be addressed to both Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families, and Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, asking them to provide a reason for their non-compliance with the judicial ruling.

This Wednesday, December 15, they will also stage a protest at the front doors of the External Consultations of the Costa del Sol Hospital. This will take place from 11am to 11:30am, and is designed to convey to the public the attitude that the Agency’s Management maintains towards them.

SATSE, the Nursing Union, has denounced the refusal of the Costa del Sol Public Healthcare Business Agency to implement the conditions of the court ruling that it won in 2018. Under the terms of this order, the company was obliged to make this measure effective, and its implementation had to be negotiated between the parties.

As the union points out, three years later, the resolution has yet to be applied, due to the refusal of negotiation and passivity on the part of the company in disobeying a judicial ruling. The union describes this action as an absolute neglect of functions, which in turn is leading to the loss of rights of health professionals, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

