Kate Middleton labelled ‘work shy’ by Royal expert. The expert believes that the Duchess of Cambridge has not pulled her weight this year.

Royal expert Daniela Elser has commented on the number of royal engagements carried out by Kate Middleton this year. Kate has taken on fewer engagements than other members of the Royal family and the expert believes this could damage “the chances of the monarchy lasting.”

Official figures have been released to show the number of royal engagements carried out by members of the Royal family in 2021. Princess Anne topped the charts and came in with 368 engagements. William fell behind Princess Anne but was still ahead of Kate. William managed 232 engagements. Kate came in at only 115 though.

Elser commented in news.com.au that the number of engagements: “reflect how hard, or not, an HRH has put their shoulder to the palace wheel”.

“And while we have pondered a number of vexing questions about the royal family this year… one which has been largely overlooked is, are they good value?”

“While I don’t think there is a skerrick of doubt that she and William (but especially her) ‘won’ the pandemic, doing a bang up job Zooming with enough Blitz-era pep to power Brixton, today’s numbers cast something of a pall over the question of her work ethic.

“In contrast to her aunt-in-law, and owner of the UK’s largest collection of mustard serge suits, Anne, it is impossible not to conclude that Kate comes out of this looking a tad … work shy.”

She went on to add: “Buckingham Palace desperately needs the Cambridges to be held with some degree of respect by the masses and for the couple’s vision of the royal family – as an engaged and tentatively activist force – to win widespread approval.

“Which is why, anything that introduces even the vaguest suggestion that they might be overpaid part-timers is inherently dangerous. Anything that dings or tarnishes the Cambridges’ reputation is, in effect, dinging the chances of the monarchy lasting.”

